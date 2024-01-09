When Josef Camilleri plays Subbuteo he rubs his hands together before a match, to mimic the actions of the film character Maximus in the blockbuster Gladiator, which he has watched 1,537 times.

For Josef, an avid collector, the movie – filmed in Malta and released in 2000 – is more than just a story.

Its message provided a source of motivation and inspiration in his late teens and even later in life – when his mother was diagnosed with cancer and during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why over the past 20 years Josef has spent 165 days of his life watching Gladiator.

“There is a quote in which the main character Maximus, played by Russell Crowe, says: ‘Whatever comes out of these gates, we’ve got a better chance of survival if we work together.’ I find this very powerful,” he says.

Josef, who works as a clerk in a healthcare company, applies this philosophy to life and uses it as inspiration when he plays Subbuteo, a classic table football game.

The plot of the film centres around Maximus, a former general of murdered Emperor Marcus Aurelius. Maximus’ wife and child are killed by evil Emperor Commodus before he is sold into slavery to become a gladiator.

A childhood passion

Josef always loved collecting items, something he inherited from his father who collects small knives. Over the years he has collected metal cans, more than 200 Smurf figurines, and some 700 football kits. The latter is an extension of his passion for Subbuteo which he has been playing since he was 16. Today, aged 41, he is the secretary of the Bormla Subbuteo Club.

Josef’s passion for Gladiator has its roots in his childhood. Born and raised in Cospicua, he has always been involved in the locality’s Good Friday celebrations.

“I was always fascinated by the Romans. I dreamed of having my own costume when I grew up,” he says.

Some Gladiator memorabilia

When he was 17 years old, he heard rumours about a movie based in Rome slated for filming in Malta. One day he was at his cousin’s house when the phone rang. It was a woman from the casting set of Gladiator directed by Ridley Scott calling about movie extras.

“She told me I could join also. We went together. They had built part of the Colosseum at the Rinella film studios. When I went in and saw the arena, I was in awe. I saw Russell Crowe playing Maximus in the scene where he cuts his horse, Argento, free from the chariot,” he says.

Josef took part in three days of filming.

“I was 50 metres away from Russell Crowe when he acted that famous scene when he takes off his helmet and says: ‘My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.’”

When the film was released in Malta in May 2000, Josef went to the cinema five times to watch it with friends. He eventually also bought the DVD of the movie. That was when he started watching it repeatedly.

And each time he watched it, he felt injected with motivation.

“It became a habit. I must admit my mother was a bit worried at one point. I started taking a log of the times I watched it. Until today it’s 1,537 times,” he says.

The film bingeing has slowed down, and he last watched it a few months ago. Meanwhile, he started collecting items related to the film, including posters, photos of the set and T-shirts.

Some of the items related to the film in his collection.

For him, the movie also has another meaning.

Friends who were involved in the film’s costume design helped him create two Roman soldier costumes. A costume designed for the Good Friday procession is modelled on the costume of Emperor Commodus, and the other is a replica of the one worn by Maxi­mus. His father also made him a replica of Maximus’ sword.

Josef lives his life inspired by the motto of Maximus “strength and honour”, as well as on the belief that “we are all shadows and dust” – a reminder of the transient human life.

The filming of the Gladiator sequel winds down in Malta this month.

Will the next movie be just as meaningful to him?

“Who knows?” he says. “Maybe I will be calmer this time”.