Focusing on expanding networks and the power of networking, Gordhan Mohnani was the guest speaker at a LinkedInLocal event held on January 22 at the Network Bar, St Julian’s.

LinkedInLocal started as a grassroots movement in 2017, when four LinkedIn users in four cities decided to get to know their connections face to face, and it set the world alight.

LinkedInLocal in Malta. Photos: Shaun Spiteri

United by the idea of getting to know the people behind the profiles, hosts across the globe joined the movement to create social change. Nowadays, LinkedInLocal has more than 1,000 hosts and is organised in over 90 countries.

The first LinkedInLocal in Malta was organised in March 2019 by Beata Young and Steve Zammit Briffa and was a great success, with the first speaker being Erik Bergman.

Guests at the latest LinkedInLocal in Malta had the opportunity to connect with their LinkedIn network offline, beyond the job titles, company names, and business cards, while enjoying a night out making new friends and connections.