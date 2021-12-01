Popular band The Travellers has linked up with Transport Malta and the Malta Road Safety Council for their annual road safety campaign to urge motorists to not drink and drive.

Under the slogan ‘Tħallix jum jgħaddi mimli dmugħ- Jekk se tixrob issuqx!’ (Don’t let a day go by full of tears. If you are going to drink don’t drive!), the campaign features a new track by The Travellers called ‘Siggu Vojt,’ highlighting the importance of responsible driving.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said that whilst road safety should be observed throughout the year, December was a time of celebration when many people went out and drank.

“It is important that we take care of each other this festive season, as a driver you are not alone on the road, there are other motorists and also pedestrians and cyclists- and everyone needs to be respected,” he said on Wednesday.

He said Transport Malta enforcement officers, along with police and other entities will be conducting ‘intense’ inspections all around the country to ensure drivers are not driving under the influence.

According to data provided to Times of Malta, only 350 cars were stopped by the police during road checks on New Year’s Eve in 2019- the lowest numbers in recent years. A total of 12 breathalyser tests were carried out.

Malta Road Safety Council chairman Pierre Vella welcomed the band’s inclusion in the campaign.

“Younger people who will listen to the song and watch the video of The Travellers will truly understand the message of this campaign- that life is precious and we all need to be safe on the road,” he said.

The Travellers singer Chris Gatt said ‘Siġġu Vojt’ will be released on December 6.