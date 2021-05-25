It could be argued that the dramatic shift towards electric vehicles in recent years was driven by Volkswagen. Its dirty diesel scandal brought car emissions into the public eye, and being the massive car manufacturer it is, was well-placed to lead the subsequent electric vehicle offensive.

Its new ID sub-brand is the result, and the ID.4 SUV is the second vehicle to be released, following the ID.3 hatchback. It’s expected to be a big-seller for ID, with the German firm hoping it becomes the go-to mainstream electric vehicle provider.

With this being only the second model built so far on Volkswagen’s dedicated electric vehicle platform, known as MEB, it’s pretty much brand new from the ground up. The platform allows the batteries to be positioned low in the car, maximising cabin space and optimising weight balance.

