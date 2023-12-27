For the hundreds of volunteers who bring L-Istrina to life, the annual event is more than just another day’s work.

"It brings me so much satisfaction to give some hours of my time to help such a good cause," Patricia Farrugia, who has been volunteering with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation for 10 years, said.

Farrugia, who arrived at 10.30am, ahead of the start of the telethon, remained at the Kirkop Sports Hall till midnight when L-Istrina ended.

Her task was to guide politicians and celebrities to their seats and telephones, where they received financial pledges from the public. Farrugia was also responsible for guiding people presenting their donations in person to their designated off-screen areas.

Farrugia was one of roughly 300 people who took time to help run the Boxing Day charity telethon on Tuesday.

Their efforts were an essential part of the work that led to the event collecting €5.27 million for use by the MCCFF.

Volunteers at the Kirkop Sports Hall included on-screen presenters, entertainers, camera people, stage managers, and video editors who kept the telethon’s money ticker rolling, MCCFF chair John Huber said.

Dozens of people who have received help from the Community Chest Fund over the years were also answering donations that came in through telephone calls, Huber said.

In short interviews, some describe to audiences how the foundation helped them when they needed it. Some who have lost loved ones also come every year to volunteer, he added.

The MCCF is a charity run by the President's office. It provides financial, material and professional support to people with severe chronic illnesses or who need social assistance.

Besides L-Istrina, the MCCF organises events such as 'Mixja mal-President' [Walk with the President] and The Ball of the August Moon to raise funds.

L-Istrina has been running since 1995 and has, over the years, become a Boxing Day TV staple for many Maltese households.