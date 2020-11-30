Carmel Aqulina, the theatre director, drama teacher and author, has died at the age of 74.

In a statement announcing his death on Sunday, Teatro Manoel paid tribute to his contribution to theatre and his encouragement to the acting community.

Born in 1946 in Għargħur, Aquilina’s life work revolved around the arts. In 1975 he founded the Good Friday pageant at Għargħur and in 1979 he was appointed member of the drama unit of the education department and tutor-director at the Manoel Theatre Academy of the Dramatic Art.

Aquilina directed several plays, including Menz by Francis Ebejer (1991), Richard III by Shakespeare (1993) and Is-Surmast by Trevor Zahra (1994). He was also best known for his theatrical works including ‘Irgiel tat-Tiben’ and ‘Il-Gnien u l-Arka’.

On Monday, numerous theatre groups and personalities recalled a talented artist and an inspiring teacher.

Teatru Malta Creative Director Sean Buhagiar said that 2020 had been a tough year for local theatre. “Carmel taught me a lot. He recommended the first scripts which I directed back in 2006. I am forever indebted to him,” he said.

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech shared a picture of himself with both Carmel Aquilina and literary giant Oliver Friggieri, who died last week. The photo was taken in February 1990 after the performance Rewwixta , which was written by Friggieri and directed by Aquilina. “Thank you for instilling in me and in thousands the love and discipline for art, the Maltese language, literature, theatre and our homeland.”

Ġorġ Mallia, cartoonist and head of communications at the University of Malta shared a cartoon depiction of the "man lived for his art."

He added: "I never knew Carm to say anything that did not include some sort of lesson in it. I have not met him for many years… but whenever I did in the past, it was always a pleasure.”