A first-of-its-kind therapeutic centre for drug-dependent teenagers has just opened its doors in the limits of Siġġiewi.

Church organisation Caritas Malta joined the government in inaugurating the €4 million facility called "tal-Ibwar" on Tuesday.

The need for such a therapeutic centre has long been felt because Malta has so far lacked a drug rehabilitation program specifically designed for under-aged abusers.

"Up till now, teenagers were sent in and out of jail or forced to join adult programs, which are not suitable for them," Caritas Director Anthony Gatt said.

"We are currently housing 15 boys and 5 girls and we are working with eight more who might be able to join us soon."

The facility already houses 15 boys and 5 girls between the ages of 13 and 18. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

The centre will provide drug rehabilitation programs for teenagers aged 13 to 18.

In a recent interview with Times of Malta, former Caritas director Fr Victor Grech warned that drug abuse among teenagers has increased, and the construction of this facility is partly to address this growing phenomenon.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna with 92-year-old former Caritas director Fr Victor Grech. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Caritas took charge of the project and management of the facility, while the government footed the €4 million bill to build it and will fork out an additional €1 million a year to cover running costs.

Both the Church and the government hailed the project as part of the epicentre of their vision for society, despite the fact that Caritas, the Church and other NGOs have diverging views to the government on cannabis.

They have repeatedly expressed serious concerns over the government's proposed cannabis bill, which is currently being discussed in parliament.

At the inauguration on Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister Michael Falzon and Archbishop Charles Scicluna vaguely insisted on their positions on cannabis, while carefully steering clear of directly addressing the elephant in the room.

"I thank the state for addressing the need for such a facility for young people, and for trusting Caritas with it," Archbishop Charles Scicluna said.

However, he went on to warn against easing drug consumption.

"We must not facilitate drug use. Rather, we should explain and educate young people to make more informed free choices. I hope we only seek centres like this one in extreme circumstances and that they never become the norm."

The prime minister said that this project proves that the government will not judge or treat human beings as if they are criminals if in fact they aren't.

His statement echoed the government's position in favour of the new cannabis law.

"Human dignity. That is what we focus on when we propose reforms," he said.

However, he reiterated how vicious drugs can be for young people.

"It could be just one wrong moment, and before you know it, you've wasted some of the best years of your life," he said.

"But thanks to this centre, we won't let that happen, because we can address drug use at a much younger age."

Caritas director Anthony Gatt said the 'world class' therapeutic centre currently caters for users with cannabis, synthetic drugs and cocaine dependencies.

"I met someone who spent 25 years in prison over drug use, and he told me that had he been assigned to undergo one of these programs when he was 15, he wouldn't have gone down that road," he said.

"Another young man who is currently enrolled in the program told me he intends to study at university, become a therapeutic facilitator and come work with us, to help those who weren't as fortunate as he was."

Social Justice and Family Minister Michael Falzon urged stakeholders to step up and give young people another chance.

Social justice minister Michael Falzon urged stakeholders to step up and give young people another chance. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

"Drugs are not the solution. They are the problem. And seeking help does not make you vulnerable, it makes you brave," he said.

"If I, or my brother or my son were in their shoes, would we want to give them a second chance? Of course, and a third and a fourth and a fifth."