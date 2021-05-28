Former Prime Minister Alfred Sant has warned there will soon be nothing left of Gozo to save after rampant development on the island “destroyed its character forever”.

In a Facebook post, the MEP said Gozo is facing crossroads, with many distraught with the development and construction that has already occurred. But although “massive sins” have been committed, there is still time to address the issue.

“The safeguarding of Gozo’s environment ultimately depends on the will of the Gozitans themselves. They still have a choice to stop the continuing damage. But not for much longer.

“Soon, if we continue in this way, there will not be anything left to save. Gozo is at crossroads,” Sant wrote.

Excessive construction in Gozo has repeatedly made headlines in recent months with concerns raised over rampant construction taking over the island.

Earlier in May, a group of activists gathered in Victoria to raise awareness about overdevelopment and construction. An impromptu protest calling for change was also held in April.

The protest was held soon after Gozo’s mayors, business and tourism entities came together to hold a long-awaited meeting with the Environment Minister and Planning Authority to demand an end of the construction mania.

The talks were held six months after all 14 of Gozo’s mayors united for the first time and requested, under the umbrella of the Gozo Regional Council, to meet the PA to discuss the ruin of the island.