Gozo’s mayors, business and tourism entities held a long-awaited meeting with the Environment Minister and Planning Authority on Tuesday, presenting “one voice” against “excessive overdevelopment” on the island.

The talks were held six months after all 14 of Gozo’s mayors united for the first time and requested, under the umbrella of the Gozo Regional Council, to meet the PA to discuss the ruin of the island.

That initial demand was “ignored” by the PA, mayors said in February. They subsequently secured a meeting with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, PA executive chairman Martin Saliba and PA board chairman Vince Cassar after they went public with that initial non-response.

Twelve mayors were joined at Tuesday’s virtual meeting by the Gozo Regional Development Authority, which includes the Gozo Business Chamber, the Gozo Tourism Association, its regional committee within the MCESD and a Curia representative – all pulling the same rope. Two other mayors who are also backing the joint calls were indisposed and could not attend.

The united front wants planning rules changed to end the practice of turning three-storey buildings into five-floor ones, by scrapping the contentious annex 2 included in the PA’s 2015 Development Control Design Policy, Guidance and Standards.

The policy has been described as “the primary cause of the ongoing ‘uglification’ of Malta and Gozo, the destruction of urban areas, the desecration of heritage buildings and ensuing environmental degradation,” by Din L-Art Ħelwa president, architect and academic Alex Torpiano.

Gozo mayors and associations that attended Tuesday’s meeting want the annex removed. The Gozo Business Chamber and the GTA also went as far as to request a review of the Gozo local plans to reduce development.

They told the minister the overdevelopment needed to be tackled through short- and long-term measures and any delays in drawing up masterplans would result in ruin.

'Positive meeting'

Gozo Regional Council president Samuel Azzopardi, who spearheaded the meeting, said the Environment Minister did not rule out having local councils play a role in decisions concerning local plans, as a way of increasing checks and balances.

Local councils also had to be involved in particular development permits that would affect the locality, all the parties stressed, as they aired their grievances in the marathon meeting.

Speaking after, Azzopardi described the meeting as “positive”, saying he conveyed the “anger of the people” through the local councils who represented them and their frustrations as Gozo was changing.

Farrugia and Saliba took a supportive and understanding position, he said, insisting this would now have to be translated into action.

“I would not say it was a whole load of talk, but it is too soon to say what would come out of it,” Azzopardi said.

“We will keep them in check, and we are strong about this. We expect follow-ups,” he continued.

Azzopardi said the minister, on his part, had assured everyone he had not come just to “tick the box”.

Minister: 'we are listening'

The Environment Ministry said in a statement that the minister had agreed to many of the proposals put forward by the mayors, “, such as the need for better enforcement and more intelligent planning.”

“Government is listening and acting upon the proposals of local government, stakeholders, and residents, who want to live in a better environment and enjoy improved quality of life. To attain this, it is important to continue developing our islands, but we need to ensure that this development is sustainable,” the minister said.

Azzopardi told Times of Malta that Farrugia’s ministry would be issuing a policy on aesthetics and a revised rural policy, adding that the practice of applying for a sheep farm and transforming it into something else a couple of years later had to stop.

The issue of abusive agricultural rooms was also raised, whereby applications would include the land of different owners to be able to qualify for these buildings. The favour would then be repaid so the other landowner could have his tool shed too, Azzopardi highlighted.

The separation of a project into different developments to reduce the size and avoid paying planning gains was also addressed. Planning gains are funds funnelled into embellishment projects, and local councils are being short-changed by developers who adopt this tactic to avoid paying them.

Gozo as a Design Priority Area

Designating all of Gozo as a Design Priority Area – an idea first floated by contractors and estate agents – was also suggested to the ministry and the PA, Azzopardi said.

That would mean that finishes and façades of both residential and commercial properties, not just in Urban Conservation Areas, would have to abide by regulations.

It was also suggested that local councils should always be registered objectors to avoid wasting time and risking missing an application of the many that came their way. This would cut down on the red tape, given they had no dedicated unit for the job.

Moving forward, Azzopardi said a report requested by Farrugia on the specific changes required was already ready and just needed to be finalised with the contributions of the other social partners.

In its drive to tackle the issue of overdevelopment, the mayors had already met with President George Vella and Local Government Minister Jose Herrera. The next step would be a meeting with the Gozo Parliamentary Committee.