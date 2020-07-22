Therese Comodini Cachia walked out of a PN parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday after leader Adrian Delia refused to discuss the way forward with the group.

Comodini Cachia was earlier this month nominated to replace Delia as opposition leader after he lost a confidence vote among his parliamentary group.

In comments to the media on Wednesday, she said that the party’s MPs have called for a discussion of the leadership’s future ahead of the executive meeting on Thursday.

Video: Jonathan Borg

However, Delia refused to hold this discussion, saying he would be discussing the way forward during Thursday’s meeting. This prompted Comodini Cachia to leave the meeting.

Comodini Cachia said that considering recent developments, including the alleged attempted suicide of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma, it was even more crucial to have a strong opposition.

Beppe Fenech Adami, Kevin Cutajar and Chris Said followed her.

Meanwhile, walking out soon after, a visibly disappointed Robert Arrigo told the press that nothing had been achieved during the meeting.

The discussion did not even start, the deputy leader said, admitting he was disappointed as the party needed unity now more than ever.

He went on to say that the parliamentary group’s behaviour in recent weeks had “annoyed everyone”, including Nationalists, people of goodwill and those who truly cared about Malta.