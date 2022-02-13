In preparation for the third edition of the APS Summer Festival, RACHAEL BLACKBURN speaks to Lara Zammit about the festival’s call for participants.

Planned to take place bet­ween the third and fourth week of July 2022, preparations for the third edition of the APS Summer Festival are currently under way. The festival has recently released a call for artistic projects which could be included in its upcoming programme. Interested participants have until March 7 to apply.

Speaking to Times of Malta about the festival and its ethos, Rachael Blackburn, APS Bank’s Head of Culture, said the festival was born during the adverse context of the pandemic out of the need to bring artists and live audiences together to celebrate the arts and culture.

“The festival creates a platform for established and emerging artists to showcase their talents and encouraging cultural participation,” she began.

Local band Brikkuni onstage.

“APS Bank’s history is steeped in the support of the arts and culture. Through the festival, we endeavour to co-create and co-develop entertaining and engaging expe­riences, aligned with our purpose and corporate values.”

This year’s festival will be under the artistic direction of Annalisa Schembri, who will curate the search for content. Asked what the artistic director’s foremost contribution is to the festival, Blackburn said that professional artistic direction ensures that the delivered programme is of the highest possible quality.

This year we were able to open the call for artistic content several months before the festival

“The artistic direction has been entrusted to Annalisa Schembri for a second year to curate a bespoke spectrum of music, dance and theatre performances as well as artistic installations for the 2022 festival programme.

Rachael Blackburn, APS Bank’s head of culture. Photo: Daniel Studio

“In the longer term, we believe that by sustaining the festival, we will create more opportunities for diverse audiences to engage with the arts, while encouraging the development of talent to professional standards.”

She went on to note that drawing on the knowledge gained from the first two editions of the APS Summer Festival, as well as the feedback received from the audiences, artists and the creative sector, the 2022 edition promises to be an exciting, alternative summer experience.

The Galea String Quartet onstage. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

“We have learnt how to navigate the delivery of a successful festival in a safe and sustainable way for all involved, without impinging on the quality of the performances.

“We appreciate that the process of responding to a call for content can be daunting, even for established artists, and this year we were able to open the call for artistic content several months before the festival, allowing artists time to engage with the artistic director and receive guidance prior to applying,” she concluded.

The APS Summer Festival is an outdoor event, which will be happening during the third and fourth week of July 2022. Applications for artistic projects and art installations are open at apsbank.com.mt/artistic-content until March 7.