The third member of a gang of four allegedly involved in an attempted robbery at the University Chemistry Building in June, was granted bail upon his arraignment on Monday.

Jonathan Degiorgio, 35, was marched to court just over a month after the gang reportedly attempted to steal drugs kept for testing at the university’s chemistry and pharmacology building.

The attempted robbery allegedly taken place at around 2pm on June 25, with footage from security cameras pointing investigators in the direction of a group of four men.

One of them, Juanito Jimenez was arraigned three days later, pleading not guilty to his alleged role in the crime.

Days later, on July 1, a second man, John Joseph Debono, was the next to face charges, likewise pleading not guilty.

The third man was ultimately tracked down by police and escorted to court, also pleading not guilty to criminal conspiracy, attempted theft, breaching bail conditions and failing to notify the authorities of any change in the personal details on his ID card.

When making submissions on bail, defence lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia pointed out that the other two co-accused had been released from preventive arrest, while the prosecution countered that the police had been chasing the suspect for a month.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €10,000, the daily signing of the bail book and a curfew.

The court also placed the accused under a supervision order pending proceedings.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.