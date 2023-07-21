A Dingli resident lost a third prized koi fish to the ongoing power outages on Thursday night after police asked him to switch off his generator following a noise complaint.

Times of Malta had reported how Anthony Abela Medici lost two 40-year-old fish worth around €1,000 each to the power cuts after the pump - that should have been supplying oxygen to the tank - was left without electricity for seven hours.

Abela Medici went on to employ a generator the following night to ensure the incident was not repeated in case of a power cut.

But his attempt proved unsuccessful after residents complained about the generator's noise and the police were called in.

"The electricity supply was switched off in Dingli twice again [on Thursday night], with the longest from 6pm until 4.54am," he said.

"I used a generator to continue feeding air but one good-hearted neighbour reported the noise to the police who came banging on my door at 10.30pm to advise that I had to switch off the generator, which I had to do.

"As a result, another Koi of around 7kg in weight was found dead floating in the water," Abela Medici said.

Describing a second night of manually pouring water into the tank to provide the fish with oxygen, the former forensic expert expressed his frustration at the ongoing outages.

The power cuts had led to "undue suffering to people, especially old age people, pets, fish and other animals," he said.

Abela Medici's son - a fellow koi fish enthusiast - also suffered during the outage, he said, losing a number of young koi fish to the power cut.

Thursday marked the fourth consecutive night of power outages as heatwave Cerberus continued to drive soaring temperatures.

Parts of Senglea, Birkirkara, San Ġwann, Rabat, Kalkara Vittoriosa, Cospicua, Żabbar and Marsascala were left without electricity overnight, with St Paul's Bay also affected as of 10am on Friday, according to the Enemalta website.

The temperature on Friday is expected to feel at 43 degrees at its peak, according to the Meteorological Office.