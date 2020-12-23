A hairdresser and a driving instructor investigated over tax evasion had thousands of euro in designer items at their Mosta home, including Rolex watches, Louis Vuitton handbags as well as others Dolce and Gabbana and Gucci items, a court heard on Wednesday.

Police Inspector Keith Mullan, from the police Money Laundering Unit, explained how the items were found during a search the police carried out after obtaining an arrest and search warrant as part of their investigations into tax evasion after their lifestyle and designer clothing seemed to jar with their declared income.

He was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Clint Vella, 35, and Sylvana Fenech, 34, who were investigated by police after a tip-off that they were not declaring their full income.

Even though the investigation was over tax evasion, the couple was charged with money laundering, with the inspector confirming that the police do not have any information that the money was derived from any other criminal offence such as drug or weapon trafficking or prostitution.

Fenech, who works as a hairdresser, was depositing some €11,000 every month, while Vella, who is a driving instructor allegedly operating without a licence, also had noticeable deposits. He once deposited €90,000 and an analysis of his bank statement revealed he was gambling on online casinos.

Mullan said that inside the couple’s wardrobes, the police found designer items and inside some of the bags, the police found cash. They even found cash in the pockets of some of the jackets hanging in the wardrobe. They found €4,000 in one jacket and almost €5,000 in another. In the TV unit, the police found another stash of €1,700.

The police also found diaries covered in a Louis Vuitton sleeve which was used to take hairdressing and driving lesson appointments as well as several pairs of designer sunglasses.

A week before their arrest, the woman had purchased a brand new Mercedes for €24,000.

Only €8,000 was still left to be paid on the car. Almost half of their Mosta home, the inspector said, was paid in cash. He said the police found shoe boxes full of receipts for items purchased. An exercise was underway to add them all up.

He said that during her interrogation, Fenech replied that she could not remember to most of the questions asked, including whether she was in a relationship with Vella. She told the police that the most expensive bag she ever bought cost €3,000.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb are assisting the couple.