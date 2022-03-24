Two men and a woman have been remanded in custody after being accused of drug trafficking and money laundering.

The police announced the arrests on Wednesday, saying almost a kilo of cocaine had been discovered in Hal Far, as well as thousands of euro in cash.

Michele Artale, a 51-year old Italian national living at Marsaxlokk, was arraigned alongside a 48-year old man and a 24-year old woman, both Dominican Republic nationals whose names were banned from publication.

All three suspects pleaded not guilty to cocaine trafficking, possession of the drug under circumstances indicating that it was not solely for personal use and money laundering.

Bail was not requested at the arraignment stage and the court remanded all three accused in custody.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca, Marshall Mallia and Keith Mallan prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer Godwin Cini.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was counsel to the Italian man.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Noel Bianco were counsel to the other two co-accused.