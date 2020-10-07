Three men have been charged with drugs offences after police seized over 20kg of cannabis grass in a raid on a fishing boat berthed at Marsaxlokk.

Glen Montesin, 38, from Zabbar, Wayne Schembri, 28, from Marsaxlokk and Zach Woodhead, 19, from Birżebbuġa all deny criminal conspiracy, importation and aggravated possession of cannabis grass.

They were arraigned in court on Wednesday, two days after they were arrested by police.

Prosecuting inspector Alfred Mangion said police were surveying the area for suspected drug activity when they spotted men unloading cardboard boxes from a boat at Marsaxlokk into a van at around 11pm on Monday.

Five boxes containing 20kg of cannabis grass were found.

Franco Debono, defence lawyer for Montesin, applied for bail for his client, arguing that he has a job selling auto parts, a clean criminal record and lives in his family home.

Magistrate Gabrielle Vella, denied the request, saying it was premature to grant bail. The other two accused, Schembri, and Woodhead, both fishermen, did not apply for bail.

Lawyers for Schembri said they had tried in vain to get in touch with police before their client had made a statement.

The police inspector said the accused was given his legal rights and refused medical assistance but his lawyers countered that he could not read and so had signed it without knowing what it meant.

All three were remanded in custody and freezing orders placed on their assets.