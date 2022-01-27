A total of 230 new COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight, as another three people died while positive with the virus.

The victims are two men, aged 70 and 81, and a 90-year-old woman. The new deaths bring the death toll up to 541.

Data published by the health authorities showed that another 590 people recovered, bringing the number of active cases down to 3,946.

Of these, 102 are in hospital, including seven who are receiving intensive care.

On Wednesday, when 314 new cases were registered, there were 101 people in hospital including six in ITU.

A total of 327,112 vaccine boosters have been given so far.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday that 75% of people have now received the booster dose, COVID cases are dropping and the situation in hospitals is under control.

He said vaccination certificates will not be needed for entry into restaurants, snackbars and social clubs from February 7.

However, they will continue to be needed for entry for mass events, sports events, gaming halls, night clubs and travel.

The easing of the restrictions has been welcomed by restaurants, cafes and gyms but other operators have complained they have been left in the dark.