Three families who were evacuated from their homes on Monday following the collapse of a Ħamrun house have not yet been given the all-clear to return to their homes.

The residents of Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro were asked to vacate their houses after a family home adjacent to a construction site collapsed, claiming the life of 54-year-old Miriam Pace.

Pace’s death has gripped the nation, so far prompting two demonstrations and a call from Prime Minister Robert Abela to have excavation rules reviewed.

A protest march urging authorities to curtail the power and influence of developers is scheduled for Saturday morning. It begins at 10.30am.

The three families are staying in a hotel until safety clearance can be issued for their homes, a spokesperson for the Social Accommodation Ministry said.

“The Housing Authority has ensured that all families have accommodation. In the eventuality that accommodation is required for a longer duration, the authority will intervene and provide all families with an apartment for as long as required,” the spokesperson said.

The authority has also made all the necessary arrangements to provide the Pace family with suitable accommodation, which the family has accepted. The agency will be financing rent for this property throughout and has also covered other basic necessities for the family.

The death of Miriam Pace comes after a spate of building collapses throughout the past year.

On Friday, the police rearrested three men in connection with the Ħamrun incident. They had previously been released on police bail.

A total of six men have been arrested in connection with excavation works at the neighbouring construction site which may have caused the collapse of the Pace home.

Police made their first arrests on Monday evening, while the rescue operation to recover Pace were still under way. The four were an architect, a site technical officer and two workers employed by a contractor.

A further two people, both contractors hired by the developer, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said on Friday that the six men were still part of the ongoing investigation.