The police on Friday rearrested three men in connection with a fatal building collapse in Ħamrun, after they had previously been released on police bail.

The men were hauled in for further questioning, while another man, arrested earlier during the week, was released on police bail, the police said in a statement.

So far the police have arrested six men involved in excavation works at a Ħamrun site which is believed to have caused the collapse of a family home next door.

Miriam Pace, 54, died in the collapse on Monday. The incident shocked the country and prompted Prime Minister Robert Abela to call for a review of excavation rules.

Police first arrested four people on Monday evening as rescuers were digging through rubble in search of Pace.

Those four - an architect, site technical officer and two workers employed by a contractor - spent the night in police custody and were interrogated by investigators.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police arrested two further people in connection with the case. Both men are contractors hired by the developer.

People arrested in connection with the incident have told the police that no digging was taking place on the neighbouring building site at the time.

In their statement on Friday, the police said that the six men were still part of the investigation which was ongoing.