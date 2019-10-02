Three suspect drug-traffickers were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon their arraignment on Wednesday.

Ebrima Sonko, 24, a Gambian living at Paola, was the first to face arraignment over cocaine possession under circumstances indicating that the drug was not for his personal use, as well as cannabis possession.

The said offences were aggravated by the fact that they took place within 100 metres of a place frequented by youths.

No request for bail was made.

Next to be arraigned were Juldeh Baldeh, 20, from Sliema, and Dawda Ceesay, 20, from Qormi, both Gambian nationals, who pleaded not guilty to possession and trafficking of cannabis also within 100 metres of a place frequented by youths.

The trio, arrested on Tuesday at St George’s Bay, St Julian’s, had allegedly been carrying the suspicious substances in bags, ready for trafficking.

A request for bail was made in respect of the latter duo but was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, who remanded all three men in custody.

Inspector Jonathan Cassar prosecuted.