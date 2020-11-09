Three people have died of COVID-19, bringing up Malta's death toll linked to the pandemic to 81.

A 79-year-old man who tested positive on November 1 died on Sunday, while another 87-year-old man died earlier on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital. He had tested positive on November 3.

A 75-year-old man, who tested positive to coronavirus on November 6, also died at Mater Dei.

The ministry expressed its condolences and reiterated its appeal for the public to continue following prevention measures.

Their death follows that of another three people on Sunday.

The number of active cases in Malta on Monday stands at 1,980.