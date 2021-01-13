Three soldiers, two prison officials and a senior police officer all failed drug tests carried out last year, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Wednesday.

Camilleri told parliament that 141 random and mandatory drug tests were carried out on members of the Armed Forces, with three testing positive.

Sources said the cases were all related to cocaine use.

Camilleri said these figures did not include tests carried out on recruits, cadets, or AFM reserves.

One other soldier who refused to take a test was dismissed.

Camilleri was replying to a series of questions by Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami.

The minister also said that two prison guards tested positive for cocaine, after 41 tests were carried out last year.

Two random drug tests were conducted on police officers in 2020 with one testing positive for cocaine.

Last week Times of Malta reported how Maurice Curmi, a superintendent stationed in Gozo, was suspended after he tested positive for cocaine.

Meanwhile, Camilleri told the House that the government would soon be reforming the way drug testing is carried out on members of the disciplined forces.

The reform will see the Public Service Commission, which takes the final decision on dismissals, handed more powers, including for cases where public sector officials refuse to take drug tests.