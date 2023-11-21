Tenders of between €34 million and almost €50 million have been submitted for the Msida Creek project, Infrastructure Malta said on Tuesday.

The authority said it had received offers from three consortia: EPE JV – €34.7m; Shining Star Infrastructure and Construction Ltd - €49.7m and RM Construction Ltd – €40.8m.

Shining Star is the company that handled the Marsa junction project. It is owned by Turkish construction magnate Robert Yildirim.

RM Construction was formed between Bonnici Brothers, Schembri Infrastructure and Asfaltar Ltd.

EPE is a joint venture of Polidano Group, Electrofix u E&L Enterprises.

The area in front of Msida church will be pedestrianised. Photo: Infrastructure Malta.

Plans for the project, which will introduce flyovers to the Msida junction for easier traffic flow, were approved by the Planning Authority last month. The project also features new recreational areas.

Infrastructure Malta said the response for its call for tender was seen as a vote of confidence in Malta's commitment to improve the quality, efficiency, safety and sustainability of its infrastructure.

The adjudication process is to start immediately.