Three localities will benefit from €350,000 in state funds to create open green spaces in their localities.

Ħamrun, Sliema and Mellieħa were chosen from among 25 local councils which applied for the funding last year when the scheme was launched by the Local Government Division.

The funds may be used for the creation of green open spaces, paving, tree-planting trees and the installation of benches and lighting.

Announcing the beneficiaries on Wednesday, arts and local government minister Jose' Herrera said the project was especially important to him, as he had also served as environment minister.

“We are not only speaking about the countryside, which we must continue to preserve and protect, but also about the importance of creating open green spaces in urban localities,” the minister said.

Where will these open spaces be?

Ħamrun: The open space in Ħamrun can already be found in Triq Il-Franġiskani, next to St Francis Church. What used to be a car park, is now a small public garden, with a huge mural of St Ġorġ Preca looming over it.

Whilst works are nearly ready, mayor Christian Sammut said there are plans to add a mural to celebrate the life of St Francis of Assisi around the corner from the garden.

Sliema: One of the busiest towns on the island, mayor Graziella Attard Previ said the project will include pedestrianising Howard Street, where local community theatre Teatru Salesjan is located.

Howard Street in Sliema Photo: Screenshot of Google maps

There will be new paving and benches and mature trees will be planted. She acknowledged that Sliema has a parking problem, and that despite the road being closed off to cars, vehicles can still park nearby, in Dingli Street.

Mellieħa: Mayor Dario Vella explained that a public staircase close to the square in Triq il-Madonna tal-Ghar will be renovated. Benches and lights will be installed,as well as numerous plants.