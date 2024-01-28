A drone attack on a base in Jordan killed three American troops on Sunday, the military said, the first time members of the country's forces died as a result of hostile fire during the Israel-Hamas war.

"On January 28, three US service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack (drone) that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border," the US Central Command said in a statement, referring to a drone.

US President Joe Biden vowed to strike back, blaming the attack on Iran-backed militant groups.

"Have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," the president said in a statement.

