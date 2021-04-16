A three-year, €800,000 agreement has been reached between the Social Justice Ministry and Caritas to guarantee the continuation of the service being given at Dar Charles Miceli in Mosta.

The home, opened three years ago, offers an aftercare service to former substance abusers, helping them lead an independent life.

Caritas director Anthony Gatt said that 73% of clients using the rehabilitation service offered by the home managed to stay away from drugs.

Minister Michael Falzon said a similar agreement was reached with YMCA a few days ago.