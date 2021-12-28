Just over half of all individuals who get their local news online cited timesomalta.com as their preferred source, making it the most popular local news portal, a survey by the Broadcasting Authority has shown.

Times of Malta was the preferred local news portal across all age groups with a following of 53%, more than double the share of all other Maltese news sites combined.

Next came tvm.com.mt with 10.2%.

Lovinmalta.com placed third with 5.1% and Maltatoday.com fourth with 4%.

Times of Malta currently receives an average of 125,000 unique visitors daily with more than half a million page views every day. The trend caps another successful year after 2020's record figures.

The BA survey showed that television remains the most preferred source of local news with 43% of survey respondents (903 respondents) followed by the social media (21.4%) and then the online news portals.

Radio comes fourth with only 6%.

Among those who prefer television, 38.6% said their followed TVM.

ONE got 28% and NET TV 12.7%.

Online Maltese programmes

Facebook is the most used platform for watching online Maltese programmes, with 80% of all online viewers citing it as one of the online platforms used for watching Maltese programmes online.

A total of 22% used lovinmalta.com, followed by YouTube and Times of Malta.

But the BA warned that viewership of Maltese programmes online is so low, that the figures need to be treated with caution.