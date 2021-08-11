Times of Malta’s website is by far Malta’s preferred source of local online news, a survey published by the Broadcasting Authority has found.

Of those who said they preferred to get their local news online, 56% said they do this at timesofmalta.com - more than double the share of all other Maltese news sites combined.

The next most popular site is the national broadcaster TVM, with 8% saying this was their first port of call for local news.

Newsbook came in third with 4%, while MaltaToday, Lovin Malta, The Malta Independent, and the Nationalist Party’s Net are the preferred choice of some 3% of respondents respectively.

The Broadcasting Authority commissioned M. Fsadni & Associates to conduct an audience survey to assess the viewership of TV, radio and online content by Maltese residents aged 12 and over.

The survey was conducted among 1,200 respondents between May 23 and May 29, 2021.

TV still preferred news source

Television is still the preferred source for local news in Malta.

The survey found that 40% of respondents say they get their news from local TV stations.

Television is a particularly popular new source among those aged 41 and older.

One in five, 22%, say they prefer online news sites for their Maltese news.

This is closely followed by social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter with 19% identifying this as is their main source.

Radio is preferred by just 4% of respondents.

Which channel?

TVM is the most-watched television station in Malta, with foreign TV stations collectively coming in second.

The Labour Party’s One TV and the PN’s Net TV come third and fourth, with their popularity being highest among the 'older age cohort' aged 41 and older, the survey says.

News bulletins are the most-watched programmes on local stations, followed by drama, which is especially popular among women (52%) compared to 24% of men.

Next came discussion and current affairs programmes.

Bay is the most followed radio station with an audience of 20% of all radio listeners. Bay is largely popular with younger listeners - aged 12 to 30 years old.

One Radio is the second most followed radio station with an audience of 14%, more particularly with radio listeners aged 51+ years. ✓ Calypso 101.8 was third followed by Radju Malta.

Facebook used to watch online shows

Social media site Facebook is the most used platform for watching online Maltese programmes, with 75% naming it as their preference. The finding is consistent across all age groups.

Lovin Malta, which carries a number of online shows, is the top pick for digital programming of 29%. It is particularly popular among young viewers aged between 12 and 30 years old.

Some 17% use timesofmalta.com as an online portal for watching online Maltese programmes. Times of Malta carries a weekly COVID-19 update with public health chief Charmaine Gauci. Timesofmalta.com is particularly popular among 21 to 40.