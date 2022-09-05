Transport Malta has defended its decision to employ a former LESA official who had been allegedly cancelling fines, saying he had a clean police conduct and that it was not aware of any ongoing investigations.

"The employee in question was engaged with a clean police conduct following an open public call," a spokesperson for Transport Malta said in reply to questions.

"Transport Malta is not aware of any ongoing investigations."

Last December Times of Malta revealed how the official was allegedly cancelling hundreds of contraventions for businessmen, top LESA officials and individuals in politics.

After the news broke, the official was removed from his position but was later engaged with Transport Malta's enforcement unit.

Sources said he even uses one of the agency's motorcycles.

The official was removed from LESA over allegations that he meddled in law enforcement, only to land a very similar Transport Malta job in, quite ironically, law enforcement.

Meanwhile, he still faces an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct at LESA, a court case dealing with allegations of a data protection breach as well as allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace.

Documentation seen by Times of Malta had confirmed that the people whose contraventions were forgiven had been fined for anything from speeding to parking on double yellow lines, in reserved areas without a permit, on the pavement and close to corners.