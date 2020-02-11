Outgoing Nationalist deputy leader Robert Arrigo has told Opposition leader Adrian Delia he believes the parliamentary group “destroyed a party” to oust him as leader.

While mostly blaming the parliamentary group for the PN’s predicament, the 65-year-old MP also lambasted Dr Delia’s “non-action” in his letter of resignation.

“You also have your big responsibility. I am irritated of [sic] you non action on situations. All the good you did, does not seem to sell. The people want proposals, direction, answers and clarity. My bluntness may be irritating, but clear,” Mr Arrigo wrote.

But his harshest words were aimed at the parliamentary group, who he said had always considered him as “the chosen one to leave”.

“Collective responsibility should be shouldered in proportion, by everybody. To oust you, they destroyed a party. My concern is that nobody, ever, from these gurus, came out with a concrete plan for the PN,” he said.

He also blamed the parliamentary group for “destroying” a 10-year plan to bring the “hopeless financial inheritance” under control.

“The party could have made it. I am sure that, now, the parliamentary group will have its new beginning.

“I will remain a PN MP, and contest the next election on the 9th and 10th district and should the people wish, continue to serve, without asking, as usual, anything in return,” he said, ending the letter with: “best wishes to the party”.

On Thursday morning, Mr Arrigo had confirmed to Times of Malta that he had announced the decision to step down in an e-mail sent to PN MPs.

The MP, who for successive elections was elected from two electoral districts, and former Sliema mayor was elected deputy leader in 2017 as part of the new leadership line up under Dr Delia.

During his stint Mr Arrigo, an entrepreneur in the tourism industry, played a crucial role to keep the party's ailing finances afloat. Recently, he had taken over the role of party treasurer following the resignation of Antoine Zammit last September.

The PN’s crisis was compounded after a recent survey showed support for Dr Delia has continued to dwindle, sparking a chorus of disapproval among his dissenters who want him to step down. An executive committee meeting on Tuesday evening is expected to discuss the fallout.