The following are the main stories in Wednesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a court report on the Transport Malta driving examinations racket where a witness testifies about the Ian Borg and Joe Mizzi factions within the authority.

In another story, the newspaper says a Turkish-born Maltese citizen was recently arrested by Turkish authorities after they accused him of heading an Israeli espionage cell.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say Cospicua elderly home residents are in tears over plans to evict them.

Malta Today says the Labour Party is to lease the Rialto Theatre to a company owned by a concrete supplier.

L-Orizzont says there has been a good response to the major proposed reform on compilation processes.