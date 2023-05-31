The following are the main stories in Wednesday's newspapers.
Times of Malta leads with a court report on the Transport Malta driving examinations racket where a witness testifies about the Ian Borg and Joe Mizzi factions within the authority.
In another story, the newspaper says a Turkish-born Maltese citizen was recently arrested by Turkish authorities after they accused him of heading an Israeli espionage cell.
The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say Cospicua elderly home residents are in tears over plans to evict them.
Malta Today says the Labour Party is to lease the Rialto Theatre to a company owned by a concrete supplier.
L-Orizzont says there has been a good response to the major proposed reform on compilation processes.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us