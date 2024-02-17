All local newspapers on Saturday feature a front-page photo of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition figure who died while in an Arctic prison on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with “Putin’s top critic dead in Arctic prison” and a report into Navalny and his mysterious death.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a court case in which the lawyer of a woman accused of benefit fraud claimed that she was duped into applying for the benefits by a suited man representing the Labour Party.

The Malta Independent features a large photo of Navalny but its main story concerns Robert Abela criticising the Brussels “bubble” for not looking after European farmers. The newspaper also reports with prominence news of a new building council involving both architects and developers.

L-Orizzont runs a small image of Navalny and instead dedicates its main story and image to the GWU and its leader Josef Bugeja. The union is “satisfied” with last year’s tourism numbers, Bugeja is quoted as saying.

In-Nazzjon leads with “World in shock at death of Alexei Navalny”. The newspaper also highlights a PN statement decrying a “government in crisis in a rudderless country” and highlights PN approval of a new MEP candidate.