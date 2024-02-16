A 33-year-old aerospace engineer is to run for MEP on the Nationalist Party ticket, the party said on Friday.

Lee Bugeja Bartolo is the party’s sixth confirmed candidate for the June 8 elections, with the PN’s executive committee having approved his nomination at a meeting held on Thursday night. He joins David Agius, Peter Agius, Miriana Calleja Testaferrata de Noto, Norma Camilleri and LouiseAnne Pulis on the party ballot list.

It will be Bugeja Bartolo’s first bid for political office.

The engineer studied at the University of Malta and University of Manchester and then worked as an engineer in Malta before moving to Brisbane, Australia to work for aviation giant Boeing with a focus on military aircraft.