The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Identità CEO Mark Mallia is set to replace Carmen Ciantar as head of the Foundation for Medical Services.

The newspaper also highlights how a building façade and the scaffolding holding it up collapsed onto the street in Gżira on Tuesday. Maltatoday, The Malta Independent and l-Orrizont also lead with this story on their front pages.

Maltatoday, l-Orrizont and in-Nazzjon also report Prime Minister Robert Abela's address in Parliament on Tuesday evening, in which he addressed the farmers' protest and said that they are angry at the EU and not the government.

The Malta Independent reports on comments from Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on Monday, which ruled out tax cuts being sought by some businesses to cushion the blow of inflation.

In-Nazzjon marks the 90th birthday of former president and prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami.