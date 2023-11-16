The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the Mosta trees being saved from being uprooted after the mayor reversed his decision to remove them.

It also reports on the government quietly extending the validity of planning permits by three years.

The Malta Independent also leads with the Mosta trees saga and covers a Moviment Graffitti rally protesting the politicians that sanctioned their removal.

In-Nazzjon says that the environmental destruction in Mosta has continued to expose cracks within the Labour Party and the government.

L-Orizzont leads with an interview with a former drug user who found help for his addiction with Caritas.