The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes Eurostat data to say Malta is bucking a Europe-wide trend to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, registering the highest increase in emissions across the bloc.

In another story, the newspaper says accusations are flying between a cat café and the management of St Vincent De Paul where the cattery is located.

The Malta Independent says EP President Roberta Metsola has called for an international peace conference during a meeting with families of people killed in Gaza.

L-Orizzont leads with Malta’s resolution in the UN Security Council.

In-Nazzjon says wages in Malta are increasing at the slowest rate in the European Union.