The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a court report highlighting testimony by a jeweller’s son who recounted how a violent hold-up left his father brain-damaged and in a state that was "worse than being dead".

In another story, the newspaper says official figures show that six police officers were suspended over drug use in the past two years.

The Malta Independent says that university research has highlighted very high levels of child abuse in Malta.

L-Orizzont quotes Foreign Minister Ian Borg saying that Maltese people in Israel and Palestine have opted to remain there in spite of the conflict.

In-Nazzjon says that the cost of living burden on the Maltese is higher than on others in the eurozone.