All national newspapers today lead with the presentation of the Budget for 2024.

Times of Malta quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana describing the Budget a “socialist” one. The minister says “No other country helped like we did.”

The Malta Independent says the Budget sets out to prop up the lower sectors of society.

L-Orizzont says the Budget is unprecedented in its social expenditure allocation.

In-Nazzjon describes the Budget as one “without solutions”.