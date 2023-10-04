The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta’s insurance lobby wants drivers who obtained their licence following political intervention to retake their driving test.

In another story, the newspaper says an ‘inhumane cage’ attached to a Corradino prison cell was removed ahead of a crucial prison inspection by the Council of Europe’s anti-torture committee.

The Malta Independent leads with the Malta Employers Association’s claim that the Prime Minister’s statement on the driving licences scandal is an invitation to anarchy.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Opposition leader accusing the government of ruining Air Malta with a series of bad decisions.

L-Orizzont says Air Malta will move from a €4,000 per flight loss-making company to profitability and sustainability.