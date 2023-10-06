The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that over the past five years, the police received 37 reports of romance scams with victims being defrauded of just under €1 million between them.

In another story, the newspaper says the Planning Authority has approved the building of a fireworks factory in Għaxaq, over 10 years after a Tarxien pyrotechnic group applied for the permits.

The Malta Independent quotes the Chamber of Commerce underlining the importance of operating the new Air Malta efficiently.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers Union is a protagonist in the country’s socio-economic development.

In-Nazzjon says Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that the process used for the driving tests racket was an essential democratic system.