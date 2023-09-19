The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Jean Paul Sofia’s public inquiry which heard that rules on the licensing of contractors were blocked ahead of the last general election because they would "cause trouble with contractors”.

In another story, the newspaper says that seven Maltese language NGOs are shunning the new Centre for the Maltese Language, headed by Norma Saliba.

The Malta Indepedendent leads with tributes for firefighter Joseph Zammit, who died on Sunday after helping put out a grass fire in Pembroke.

L-Orizzont reports about the murder trial of Ali Mahy Ezzo Saeed, who was jailed 30 years on Monday after he admitted to a fatal stabbing in July 2022.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech promising that the party will continue to work to ensure that the people get a better quality of life.