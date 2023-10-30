The following are the main stories in Monday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a PN-organised protest calling on the government to take action to recover the money from the now-defunct hospitals’ deal.

In another story, the newspaper says that land bordering Gżira and Sliema which construction magnate Michael Stivala wants to build a hotel will again go under the hammer as the original bid winner failed to deposit the required money.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon also lead with the protest saying PN leader Bernard Grech gave the police commissioner a three-day ultimatum to take action.

L-Orizzont reports Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Sunday address to supporters during which he said that 95,000 families will benefit from an inflation handout over and above the Cost of Living adjustment.