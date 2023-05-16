All national newspapers on Tuesday lead with the Auditor General’s report that concluded that former minister Konrad Mizzi had misled cabinet over a deal with Steward Healthcare that obliged the government to payit €100 million if the hospitals’ contract was annulled.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that former police sergeant Simon Schembri, who lost part of his right arm in a hit-and-run five years ago, is still waiting for the court proceedings to be concluded so that he can put the painful incident behind him once and for all.

The Malta Independent says civil society group Repubblika has criticised the proposed justice reform.

L-Orizzont says that Malta has Europe's second-highest economic growth and lowest unemployment rate.