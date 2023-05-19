The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to revelations from the recently published audit report, the Health Ministry worried that scrapping the hospitals deal would cost the government €200 million.

In another story, the newspaper says that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has demanded that a magistrate leading a corruption probe into the hospitals deal step down immediately.

The Malta Independent also leads with Muscat demanding the recusal of the magistrate.

In-Nazzjon leads with the party’s presentation of more evidence regarding the hospitals’ deal in court.

L-Orizzont says an agreement has been reached for the Mediterranean to become a clean energy hub.