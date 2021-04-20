The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Cabinet’s advice to President George Vella against granting a pardon to the three alleged hitmen in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. In another story, the newspaper says that a plan to overhaul a home for people with disabilities has had to be re-assessed after technical problems at GO caused a massive shortfall in telethon donations.

The Malta Independent also leads with Cabinet’s refusal of the pardon to the Caruana Galizia hitmen. It also carries tributes to the 19-year-old law student who died in a traffic accident on Sunday.

L-Orizzont has a story about an 11-year-old boy who died with COVID-19 after going through a heart transplant.

In-Nazzjon says that Brian Tonna is to be recalled for another grilling in Parliament.