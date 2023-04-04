The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Rosianne Cutajar has resigned from the Labour Party parliamentary group, bowing to pressure following the publication two weeks ago of hundreds of chats between her and Yorgen Fenech.

In another story, the newspaper quotes the Commissioner for Animal Welfare saying she often feels powerless in her role, blaming a lack of resources and inadequate enforement for many animal suffering and hardships.

The Malta Independent also leads with Cutajar’s resignation, saying she will remain an independent MP.

In-Nazzjon says developments relating to Cutajar prove that Prime Minister Robert Abela is weak and has his hands tied.

L-Orizzont says a direct investment of €75 million is expected to create 1,000 new jobs.