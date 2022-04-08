The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta is lagging behind competing Mediterranean tourist destinations in the number of airline seats it can offer visitors during the summer, casting doubts on its ability to stage a full recovery in this vital economic sector.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to police sources who say the man who was found dead in a car in Qormi on Tuesday was stabbed more than 40 times.

Both The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say the European Commission has proceeded with the golden passport infringement case against Malta.

L-Orizzont speaks to Ħal Far Peace Lab’s Fr Dijonisju Mintoff who says 91-year-old Pope Francis is an example of the love that has to be shown towards immigrants.