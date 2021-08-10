The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to Climate Action ambassador Simone Borg who says that if the international community doesn’t rise to the occasion, life in Malta by the end of the century will become very unpleasant.

In another story, the newspaper says Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma told the court Yorgen Fenech paid tens of thousands of euros to cover the legal fees of the men accused of the murder and forked out a further €55,000 intended for their eventual bail fees.

The Malta Independent says that the government has set up a board to evaluate prison procedures after an inmate attempted suicide.

L-Orizzont leads with a message to those organising illegal parties disregarding COVID-19 regulations.

In-Nazzjon says that Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri is responsible for the situation at the prisons.