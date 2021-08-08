A 30-year-old prisoner has been hospitalised in a critical condition after an attempted suicide at the prisons on Sunday afternoon.

The prisoner is Maltese and he was found in his cell at 5.05pm, the prisons said in a statement.

Sources said that the prisoner was alone in his cell when the incident happened.

The prisoner was assisted by the facility's doctors and nurses and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police are investigating and an inquiry is being held, the prisons said.

Sources said there were "no indications that the prisoner was in distress in recent weeks".

In another statement, the Home Affairs Ministry said it will be immediately setting up an inquiry board to evaluate internal procedures at the prisons.

It added that in the past week it was in continuous contact with the established prison boards as well as professionals serving at the prisons to set up this board.

The ministry said that the board’s members and terms of reference will be announced in the coming hours. This board, it said, will be independent from any other magisterial inquiry.

Twelve prisoners have died while serving time at Corradino Correctional Facility over the past three years.

Only a month ago, a woman died three weeks after she had been found unconscious in her cell in what prison officials had at the time described as a suicide attempt.

She had a severe drug problem and had been serving a two-year jail term since February but psychiatrists had not placed her on suicide watch.

Times of Malta reported in July that magisterial inquiries into four prison deaths concluded that one was a suicide. All four had underlying heart conditions that went undetected throughout their lives.