The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta will supply Libya with 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines and an unspecified number of test kits to help the war-ravaged North African country fight the pandemic.

In another story, the newspaper says assessors from the IMF have told the government that Malta needs to start scaling back measures aimed at easing the economic impact of COVID-19 but must avoid “cliff effects” and plan for the future.

The Malta Independent leads with testimony given in court on Thursday by Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who said that in an email that was exhibited in court he saw Yorgen Fenech calling his mother a liar.

L-Orizzont says the world is a step closer to obtaining medicine to fight COVID-19.

In-Nazzjon says that Prime Minister Robert Abela has weakened Parliamentary Secretary Alex Agius Saliba's position.